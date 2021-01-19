Downtown Cleveland residents asked to be on lookout ahead of possible Inauguration Day demonstrations

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Downtown Cleveland Residents is asking people to look out for and report any suspicious activity ahead of and during Inauguration Day.
The warning comes as officials nationwide warn of widespread demonstrations surrounding Wednesday’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.
“The Third District CPD has safety and security plans in place and is continuously monitoring the situation with the aid of its State and Federal partners,” Downtown Cleveland Residents Safety Chair Jess Wallace said in an email. “With the help of our residents, we can ensure that our neighborhood will remain safe. If you see something, please say something.”
All non-emergency downtown city buildings have been closed since Friday, and will stay closed through Wednesday.
“As a loyal American, I’m outraged that we have to do this,” Cleveland City Councilman Michael Polensek told 19 News last week. “That we have federal troops having to ring the Capitol building and other government buildings and facilities, it’s outrageous that in 2021 we have to worry about domestic terrorism.”
Polensek also said the Fusion center in Cleveland is monitoring social media and other avenues for any developments related to possible demonstrations.
City leaders have said the goal is protect people from any physical harm while also protecting downtown businesses already hard hit by the pandemic and the riots that took place in late May.
RTA has also rerouted certain routes due to possible protest-related street closures.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.