Fugitive of the week: Akron man wanted for aggravated murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The US Marshals are offering a reward for information leading to the capture of a man wanted for aggravated murder.
Joseph Pinckney is wanted by the Akron Police Department for his role in the shooting death of Terrance Vandiver, according to a press release.
Police say Pinckney killed Vandiver during a home invasion near the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron on December 19.
Pinckney, 31, is 6 feet tall and weighs 300 pounds, the release said. His last known address is near the 600 block of Glendora Avenue in Akron, Ohio.
Authorities say Pinckney should be considered armed and dangerous.
They ask those with information to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous.
