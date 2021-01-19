Lake County deputies use drones to find missing 55-year-old man

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old man whose family members said left home because he was upset over personal matters, was found safe by Lake County Sheriff deputies.
Family members called 911 around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after the man left his North Creek Drive home in Painesville Township on foot and without his phone.
Deputies searched the area, but could not find him.
Due to the cold and diminishing daylight, deputies said they brought out the Lake County UAS Team with their drones.
Drones spotted the man around 7 p.m. in a densely wooded area adjacent to the North Creek Development.
He was transported to Tri Point Hospital for treatment.
