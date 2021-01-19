Ohio officials, police departments remember slain Toledo police officer Brandon Stalker

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - State officials and law enforcement across Ohio is remembering the life of 24-year-old Brandon Stalker, a Toledo police officer who was shot and killed in a standoff Monday night.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding Officer Stalker’s death:
“A man of valor and honor was killed, but valor and honor live on in his tens of thousands of partners across Ohio. Most of us live in peace and safety because people like Officer Stalker spend their working day at risk of violence. My heart breaks for the family he left behind, and for his brother and sister officers.”
Governor Mike DeWine ordered all flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds in Lucas County and at government buildings in Columbus.
Police departments across Northeast Ohio have posted tributes to Officer Stalker on social media.
