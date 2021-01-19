Ohio reports 4,989 new COVID-19 cases, 55 additional deaths

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 10,336 Ohioans have died from coronavirus Tuesday, Ohio Department of Health officials said today.
Fifty-five people have died in the past 24 hours.
Health officials also said there have been a total of 836,055 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is seeing fewer coronavirus cases, but it is too early to tell if this is a trend.
DeWine held a 2 p.m. news conference to provide further updates.
Starting next week, vaccinations will be open for Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders.
You can click here to see who is distributing vaccinations in your county.
And, as of today, 96% of public school districts have committed to returning to school at least partially in-person by March 1.
