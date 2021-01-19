Police ask for help locating woman with dementia who was removed from a Rocky River nursing home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocky River police are asking for the public’s help locating a nursing-home patient who they say was removed from a facility Tuesday without authorization.
The missing woman is Dianne Morgan, who suffers from dementia. Police say she may be in danger.
Police suspect that C. Dawacia Muldrow or Moet Griffin are involved, according to a Cuyahoga County media release. Muldrow and Griffin drive a red BMW license plate number HWB6644 and silver Hyundai license plate number HTX9395, respectively.
They may be heading to the Youngstown area, according to police.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Rocky River police at 440-331-1234.
