Man accused of murdering 94-year-old Cleveland WWII veteran pleads guilty

By Julia Tullos and Sia Nyorkor | January 19, 2021 at 9:41 AM EST - Updated January 19 at 9:00 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old Cleveland man pleaded guilty Tuesday to beating an elderly WW2 veteran to death.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Russo then sentenced Michael Dudas to 29 1/2 years in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Dudas murdered Charles Vonderau on April 15, 2020.

The 94-year-old man was found inside his Plymouth Road home in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Officers went to the home to conduct a welfare check and found Vonderau’s body.

“This was a brutal murder by an individual who has no regard for human life,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “This senseless killing – of a man who served our nation during a time when we needed him most – is truly tragic.”

