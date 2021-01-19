University Hospitals vaccinates more than 1 person a minute at its Shaker Heights facility

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - They used wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, every way they could to walk into the makeshift clinic at University Hospitals Management Services Center in Shaker Heights to get the much anticipated and much appreciated COVID-19 vaccine.
“They are thrilled!” said Dr. Robyn Strosaker, University Hospitals Chief Operations Officer. “It really, it did bring a tear to the eye to see how excited our patients were to get the vaccine.”
She says the flow has been smooth and they’ve been able to get patients through quickly.
“We expect to vaccinate about 75 patients an hour,” Strosaker said. “Once we ramp up to full capacity, we’ll be vaccinating upwards of 1,500 to 2,000 patients a day.”
Full capacity means other sites and more vaccine. There’s 420,000 Ohioans in the first group and the state has only received about 100,000 doses of the vaccine.
“It is tough. We wish we had more of an allocation so we could go even faster,” Stosaker said. “We’ve been told, the fast we give vaccine, the more allegation we’ll get so we just keep trying to go fast.”
All providers require patients to sign up for an appointment to get the vaccine. The next group, Ohioans 75 years old and older can start getting the vaccine Monday, Jan. 18.
