70-year-old North Olmsted man struck by car while trying to help crash victim

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Olmsted man was seriously injured after he was struck head-on by a hit and run driver.
North Olmsted police said around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, a car hit a telephone pole on Clague Road.
Susan Babiasz and her fiancé were watching tv in bed that night when they heard the loud crash.
“My fiancé said, ‘Oh my God somebody hit the pole again!’ He said, ‘I’m gonna run down and make sure everybody’s okay, you call 911,’” recalled Babiasz.
70-year-old Richard Ruscin ran outside to find that a driver had once again crashed into the telephone pole in front of his North Olmsted home. While he was helping the driver he was struck by a second car, a dark red or maroon hummer who then took off, leaving ruscin bleeding in the road.
“They said, ‘You need to come downstairs. There’s been a bad accident.’ I said, ‘Well, yeah I know there’s an accident.’ They said, ‘No, we mean your fiancé.’”
Paramedics rushed Ruscin to Fairview Hospital and started blood transfusions because he was bleeding internally. He was eventually life flighted to Metro where he is now.
“He has a broken pelvis,” said Babiasz. “He has a broken femur. The car went through his hip and damaged even more and it broke his sternum and that’s where the bleeding was.”
Ruscin is on the mend, but he will likely have to spend 8-10 more weeks in the hospital.
“It was awful,” recalled Babiasz. “I was devastated I’m like you know I’m sure because the person that hit the telephone pole they said was inebriated or drunk so I can only think that the driver that hit him was because it was right after the browns game because people were out partying.”
Babiasz had a message for the hit-and-run driver.
“Turn yourself in,” she said. “I mean, yes what you did was wrong, but leaving a crime is even worse and you’re only making it worse for yourself and the sooner you turn yourself in maybe you’ll get some leniency not in my heart but maybe the judicial system will but not in my heart, not in my children’s heart. There’s a lot of people that are involved that are devastated by this. Like I said he’s such a wonderful man who would do anything for anybody.”
Police said the driver of the Hummer should obviously know they hit someone.
“We need your help in finding the vehicle since they were unable to do the right thing. If you are the driver, this is your chance to contact us and take responsibility for your actions,” said North Olmsted police.
If you have any information, please call North Olmsted Police Officer Kopronica at 440-777-3535.
