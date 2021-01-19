62-year-old woman killed in Akron hit-and-run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old woman was killed Monday evening after she was struck by a vehicle on South Arlington Street.
The vehicle fled the scene after hitting the woman around 5:45 p.m., according to an Akron police press release.
The victim was taken to Akron City Hospital where she died.
Authorities are investigating the crash, according to the release.
It is not known why the woman was in the street or what her condition was at the time she was struck, police say. Too, there is little information available about the vehicle that fled. It is possibly silver, the release said.
Akron police are asking anyone with information to contact their traffic office at 330-375-2506 or the Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
TIpsters can also contact Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. They can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
