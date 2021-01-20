Akron home hit with gunfire from nearby shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told police she was home with her children Tuesday night when bullets hit her home.
Akron police went to the woman’s home on the 1000 block of Burkhardt Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a call reporting shots fired in the area.
Akron police discovered that multiple bullets hit both the woman’s house and a nearby vehicle.
The bullets didn’t injure anybody inside the home.
Investigators determined there was gunfire exchanged between two vehicles, and it was bullets from that shootout that hit the woman’s home.
Police also found shell casings in the area.
The suspects fled the scene before police arrived; no information is known about them at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Your tips can remain anonymous.
