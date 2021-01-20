Akron police arrest man accused of shooting victim after argument

Joseph Rowe (Source: Akron police)
By Julia Tullos | January 20, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST - Updated January 20 at 11:02 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man was shot shot several times after an argument Tuesday evening in the 1200 block of Florida Avenue.

Akron police said the man ran to a nearby house for help after being shot.

EMS transported him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

Police said the victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

His name has not yet been released.

Officers said they combed the area and found the suspected shooter in front of a home in the 1200 block of Kenmore Road.

Joseph Rowe Jr., 36, was taken into custody without incident.

Arrested by Akron police on Jan. 19. (Source: Akron police)

Police also said they recovered a handgun nearby.

