Akron police arrest man accused of shooting victim after argument

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man was shot shot several times after an argument Tuesday evening in the 1200 block of Florida Avenue.
Akron police said the man ran to a nearby house for help after being shot.
EMS transported him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
Police said the victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
His name has not yet been released.
Officers said they combed the area and found the suspected shooter in front of a home in the 1200 block of Kenmore Road.
Joseph Rowe Jr., 36, was taken into custody without incident.
Police also said they recovered a handgun nearby.
