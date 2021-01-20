City of Cleveland establishes coronavirus vaccine hotline

By Steph Krane | January 20, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST - Updated January 20 at 6:50 AM

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - You can now call the City of Cleveland via a hotline to learn more about the coronavirus vaccine and get help scheduling an appointment.

You can call the hotline at 216-664-2222.

The call center is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to answer general questions about the city’s vaccine distribution efforts.

The hotline can also help people who are eligible to receive a vaccine schedule an appointment.

In a statement, the City of Cleveland reminded people that because of limited supply, it will take time for people to receive a vaccine after they’re eligible.

