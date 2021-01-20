Cleveland Gas station clerk shoots man who opened fired on him

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A gas station store clerk shot a gunman in the ankle early Wednesday morning.
Cleveland police said the suspect walked into the Marathon Gas Station in the 5300 block of Superior Avenue and fired several shots at the clerk.
The clerk, who was not injured, fired back and struck the suspect one time.
Officers said the suspect then drove off in a black Monte Carlo and crashed into a city salt truck at Superior Avenue and East Blvd.
The suspect did not stop, but police said the salt truck driver followed him to University Hospitals.
Police officers then arrived at the hospital and placed him under arrest.
The suspect’s name has not yet been released and police said the matter remains under investigation.
