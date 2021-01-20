Cleveland Police locate missing 5-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said 5-year-old Kennedi Anderson has been located after she was reported missing on Tuesday.
There was no description of Anderson provided by police.
Police said Anderson was picked up by her father, Tommy Anderson, from school today in the 15700 block of Kipling Avenue.
Kennedi Anderson’s mother reported her missing and her father does not have custody, according to police.
Call 911 or 216-621-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.
