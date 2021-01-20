Fugitive wanted in Northeast Ohio for making a ‘terroristic threat’ against government officials arrested in Pennsylvania

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted out of Ohio for allegedly making a terroristic threat was taken into custody across state lines in Pennsylvania.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Kris Kinsey was arrested last week in Bucks County, Pa. on a felony warrant issued in Ohio.
Municipal court records filed in Elyria show that the warrant stems from a felony charge of “making a terroristic threat.”
According to affiliate CBS 3 Philadelphia, Kinsey is accused of making online threats directed at notable Democrats, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.
Kinsey was arraigned at a Pennsylvania district court and was initially booked at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on a $4.6 million bond.
The 61-year-old also faces charges for possessing marijuana and a prohibited firearm, according to district court records filed in Bucks County, Pa.
A court appearance for Kinsey is scheduled for Feb. 1 in Pennsylvania. It’s unknown when he could be extradited back to Northeast Ohio.
