Fugitive wanted in Northeast Ohio for making a ‘terroristic threat’ against government officials arrested in Pennsylvania
Kris Kinsey, mug shot from 2020 felonious assault arrest in Elyria (Source: Lorain County Jail)
By Chris Anderson | January 20, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 1:49 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted out of Ohio for allegedly making a terroristic threat was taken into custody across state lines in Pennsylvania.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Kris Kinsey was arrested last week in Bucks County, Pa. on a felony warrant issued in Ohio.

Municipal court records filed in Elyria show that the warrant stems from a felony charge of “making a terroristic threat.”

According to affiliate CBS 3 Philadelphia, Kinsey is accused of making online threats directed at notable Democrats, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

Kinsey was arraigned at a Pennsylvania district court and was initially booked at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on a $4.6 million bond.

The 61-year-old also faces charges for possessing marijuana and a prohibited firearm, according to district court records filed in Bucks County, Pa.

A court appearance for Kinsey is scheduled for Feb. 1 in Pennsylvania. It’s unknown when he could be extradited back to Northeast Ohio.

