Gov. DeWine: 96% of public school districts committed to return to classroom in March

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - 96% of public school districts in Ohio have committed to at least a partial return to the classroom by March 1, Governor Mike DeWine said.
Adult employees of schools that committed to an in-person return to learning are eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine starting Feb. 1.
The state is reaching out this week, via a local Educational Service Center, to school districts that have committed to in-person learning, DeWine said.
School districts are choosing either a retail pharmacy partner secured by the state or an existing local partnership to distribute vaccines to adult employees who choose to get vaccinated.
DeWine included adult school staff in Phase 1B of coronavirus vaccination with the stated goal of getting K-12 students back in the classroom.
The coronavirus vaccine has not been approved for children under 16.
