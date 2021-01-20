With passion and fashion, Lady Gaga delivers powerful anthem

And country star Garth Brooks, doffing his black cowboy hat, sang a gospel-tinged, soulful a capella rendition of “Amazing Grace,” his eyes closed for much of the song. He asked the audience to sing a verse with him: “Not just the people here, but the people at home, to work as one united.” Leaving the podium, he donned his cowboy hat again, shook hands and hugged former President Barack Obama.