2 men killed during shootout with each other, Maple Heights police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police said two men were killed Wednesday morning during a deadly shootout.
According to the police department, officers responded to Elmwood Avenue near Mapleboro Road after receiving reports of a shooting.
Police and paramedics found two men, believed to both be between the ages of 20 and 23 years old, suffering from a gunshot wound to their chests.
Both men were rushed to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Detectives learned that the two men were exchanging gunfire at each other, striking each other one time in the chest, according to Maple Heights police.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the homicides can call detectives at 216-587-9624.
