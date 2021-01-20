2 new deaths, infant among 229 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland from Jan. 18-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday that there were two COVID-19 related deaths in the city reported on Jan. 18-19, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 208 citywide.
There were 229 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city on Jan. 18-19, which brings the total cumulative to 22,352 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 1-year-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
One case was transferred when CDPH learned the individual was not a Cleveland resident.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there were 55 additional deaths and 4,989 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
As of Jan. 19, there are 736,291 confirmed cases and 9,252 confirmed fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 24.21 million cases and 401,128 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
