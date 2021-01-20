Northeast Ohio weather: A chilly night ahead, snow returns on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Most of the snow has come to an end this afternoon, and we’re in store for a quiet, albeit cold, evening.
Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s by Thursday morning.
It will be a little breezy from time to time tonight, so it will feel as if it’s in the teens all night long.
Thursday will be dry but windy, with highs in the upper 30s.
Our next shot for snow will arrive late Thursday night into Friday.
Friday will be very cold, with highs only in the 20s.
The wind chill will be in the teens all day.
Snowfall accumulation will be quite light, on the order of a dusting to one inch of new snowfall.
If you’re already looking ahead to the weekend, you can pencil in dry and chilly weather.
Highs will be in the mid 20s on Saturday and in the low 30s on Sunday.
