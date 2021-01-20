Overcoming a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you afraid of needles? Some Americans avoid shots because of that fear, and it will be a challenge for them to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
About a quarter of American adults are afraid of needles, and according to the CDC, about 7-percent avoid vaccines due to that fear.
Cheryl Carmin is a psychologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
She told CNN the best way to overcome a needle phobia is with exposure, by looking at drawings of needles, then photos, and then watching videos of immunizations.
The goal is to work your way up to getting the shot.
