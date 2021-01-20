Reports: Former Cleveland Cavalier Delonte West gets job at rehab facility he went through

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to The Athletic and ESPN, former Cavalier Delonte West has found employment at the rehab facility that he himself went through.
West was treated at the Rebound facility in Florida and has now been hired on staff.
West has long struggled with personal issues including bipolar disorder, addiction, and homelessness.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban found West on the street in Dallas after word broke that he was homeless.
He helped him get on his feet and now West has really seemed to make strides.
The former first-round pick out of St. Joseph played for the Cavaliers for parts of three seasons and was a key part in their playoff runs during LeBron James’ first stint in Cleveland.
The 38-year-old played for the Mavericks in the 2011-2012 season, his last in the NBA.
