Streetsboro Police search for suspects who broke into car and stole purse (Source: Streetsboro Police)
By Rachel Vadaj | January 19, 2021 at 9:31 PM EST - Updated January 19 at 9:31 PM

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this car?

Streetsboro Police said suspects in what appears to be this newer, dark-colored SUV looked into multiple cars in a parking lot before breaking a window and taking a purse.

This breaking and entering theft happened around 7 a.m. on Friday, police said.

The SUV had no front plate.

Streetsboro Police shared the following surveillance photos:

Call dispatch at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com if you know whose car this is or have any information on this crime.

