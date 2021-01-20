Streetsboro Police search for suspects who broke into car and stole purse

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this car?
Streetsboro Police said suspects in what appears to be this newer, dark-colored SUV looked into multiple cars in a parking lot before breaking a window and taking a purse.
This breaking and entering theft happened around 7 a.m. on Friday, police said.
The SUV had no front plate.
Streetsboro Police shared the following surveillance photos:
Call dispatch at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com if you know whose car this is or have any information on this crime.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.