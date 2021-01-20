Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

Aides had urged Trump to spend his final days in office trying to salvage his legacy by highlighting his administration’s achievements — tax cuts, scaled-back federal regulations, normalizing relations in the Middle East. But Trump largely refused, taking a single trip to the Texas border and releasing a video in which he pledged to his supporters that “the movement we started is only just beginning.” In his final hours, Trump issued pardons for more than 140 people, including his former strategist, rap performers, ex-members of Congress and other allies of him and his family. Then, just as Biden made his entrance at the Capitol but before he took the oath of office, Trump announced that he was pardoning Al Pirro, the ex-husband of Fox News Channel host and Trump ally Jeanine Pirro. Al Pirro was convicted of conspiracy and tax evasion charges and sentenced to more than two years in prison in 2000.