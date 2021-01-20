50-year-old Cleveland man dead, 2 others hospitalized from rollover crash in Olmsted Falls

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Cleveland man is dead and the two others that were in the car with him were hospitalized after their car rolled over on the Turnpike in Olmsted Falls on Tuesday, according to the Milan Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Lt. Richard Reeder said the call for a rollover crash near the 156.7 milepost of the Ohio Turnpike came in at 4:35 p.m.
When troopers arrived, they determined the 2011 Honda went off the left side of the road, struck the center concrete median, overturned several times, and ejected one of its riders, and stopped in a ditch on the north side of the roadway, Lt. Reeder said.
According to Lt. Reeder, witnesses reported the Honda was going “a high rate of speed and driving recklessly just prior to the crash.”
The Highway Patrol identified the 50-year-old Cleveland man who died as Patrick O’Neil Graves.
The other two that were in the car were a 38-year-old Akron resident and a 29-year-old Cleveland man, according to the Highway Patrol.
Both were taken to MetroHealth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Lt. Reeder.
Lt. Reeder said Graves and the other Cleveland man were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
The Highway Patrol confirmed alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Troopers are working to confirm who was behind the wheel.
Berea Fire and EMS, Strongsville Fire and EMS, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, and Rich’s Towing assisted the Highway Patrol on scene.
The Highway Patrol urges the community to call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.