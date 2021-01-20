18-year-old killed in Cleveland’s Forest Hill neighborhood

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - An 18-year-old was killed and a 19-year-old was injured during a suspected drug deal Tuesday evening, said police.
According to Cleveland police, the 19-year-old male shot Marquise Payne, 18, multiple times in the 11000 block of Hopkins Avenue.
Payne also fired and struck the 19-year-old in the back and his vehicle, said police.
EMS transported Payne to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.
Police also recovered a gun on Payne.
The 19-year-old fled to a home in the 700 block of Thornhill Drive and was taken by EMS to University Hospitals, said police.
Officers said during the investigation, they connected both shootings and arrested the 19-year-old at the hospital.
The matter remains under investigation.
