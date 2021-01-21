Alliance High School student arrested with a gun after video posted on social media

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Alliance High School student was arrested with a gun Wednesday after a video was posted on social media.
According to Alliance City Schools Superintendent Rob Gress, school officials were notified of the video after the student had already left school grounds.
School officials immediately contacted Alliance police, who arrested Hogan Wade several blocks from the high school and confiscated the gun.
Gress said at this time, they are trying to verify the video to determine if the gun was ever on school property.
While the investigation is ongoing, Wade will not be allowed on school grounds.
“Beyond providing a high-quality education, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our top priority. Any situation that could potentially threaten or harm our students and staff is addressed with our fullest attention and dealt with accordingly,” said Gress.
Gress added nobody was injured in the incident.
