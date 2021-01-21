Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski wins 2 coaching awards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski is getting recognized for a solid first season with the Browns.
Stefanski was named NFL coach of the year Thursday by both the Sporting News and the Pro Football Writers of America.
The Sporting News award is voted on by other league coaches.
The major coach of the year honor, the Associated Press award, will be handed out Feb. 6, the night before the Super Bowl.
Stefanski went 11-5 in his first season, leading Cleveland to the playoffs and knocking off AFC North champion Pittsburgh in the wild card round.
