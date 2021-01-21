Cleveland Cavaliers score 3rd most points in team history against Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers won in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night against the “Big Three” from the Brooklyn Nets, including Kyrie Irving.
Led by point guard Collin Sexton, the Cavs finally topped the Nets 147-135 in double overtime.
The 147-point total is the third-highest scored in team history and the most since 1991.
Sexton scored a career-high 42 points, including 20 straight that stretched into double overtime and a clutch three-pointer over Irving.
Sexton guard seemingly won over a few more fans on Wednesday night with his incredible performance, which happened to take place on the night the Cavs honored Irving’s return in his first appearance in Cleveland since October 2017. He even wore Irving’s shoes.
The Cavaliers and Nets will face off again Friday night in Cleveland.
