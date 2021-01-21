Cuyahoga County Jail inmate facing criminal charges for killing his cellmate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old Euclid man is now charged with the fatal overdose of his cellmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail.
Christopher Neal allegedly smuggled Fentanyl into the jail when he was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Aug. 21, 2020.
On Aug. 30, 2020, Neal allegedly gave the drugs to his 28-year-old cellmate.
A corrections officer found the cellmate unresponsive and rendered first aid until EMS arrived.
EMS pronounced him died at the scene.
After his cellmate died, Neal allegedly got rid of the remaining Fentanyl.
“This indictment is the result of excellent police work from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department,” said Cuyahoga County Interim Sheriff Joseph Greiner. “It was a coordinated and thorough investigation led by the Detective Bureau, with the exceptional investigatory work of our Narcotics Bureau, that contributed to the indictment returned by the Grand Jury.”
Neal was indicted on several charges; including, involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, tampering with evidence, trafficking, drug possession and illegal conveyance into a detention facility.
Neal is also facing felony drug charges from a Sept. 18, 2020 incident in Mentor.
Prosecutors said he crashed into a mail truck near Reynolds Road and Butternut Lane and drugs, cash and paraphernalia were found at the scene.
