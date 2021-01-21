DOJ: Michigan man indicted for allegedly bringing 1,000 THC vape cartridges to Cleveland to sell

(Source: Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | January 21, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 6:06 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Michigan man has been indicted in federal court after authorities say he attempted to sell more than 1,000 THC vape cartridges in Cleveland.

Authorities allege that Adrian Joseph-Todd, 25, of Okemos, Michigan, drove to Cleveland in September, 2019 with the cartridges in his vehicle, according to a press release from U.S. Department of Justice.

Joseph-Todd allegedly intended to sell the cartridges, according to the release.

The month after Joseph-Todd drove to Cleveland, the Food and Drug Administration warned the public to stop using THC vaping cartridges after more than 1,000 reports of lung injuries - some fatal - involving the use of the products, the release said.

