East Cleveland SWAT responds to standoff at Euclid Avenue motel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man assaulted a manager with a firearm then barricaded himself in a room at a Euclid Avenue motel Thursday.
The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. at the Noble Motel on Euclid Avenue, Scott P. Gardner, the East Cleveland Chief of Police wrote in a press update.
The city’s SWAT team was called out and is trying to “bring a peaceful resolution to this matter,” Gardner wrote.
Euclid Avenue is closed from Noble Road to Coit Avenue.
Additional details were not available Thursday evening.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.