East Cleveland SWAT responds to standoff at Euclid Avenue motel
Euclid Avenue is shut down in East Cleveland due to police activity (Source: WOIO)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | January 21, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 10:04 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man assaulted a manager with a firearm then barricaded himself in a room at a Euclid Avenue motel Thursday.

The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. at the Noble Motel on Euclid Avenue, Scott P. Gardner, the East Cleveland Chief of Police wrote in a press update.

The city’s SWAT team was called out and is trying to “bring a peaceful resolution to this matter,” Gardner wrote.

Euclid Avenue is closed from Noble Road to Coit Avenue.

Additional details were not available Thursday evening.

