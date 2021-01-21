Food assistance program for Ohio students approved through end of school year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is working hard to keep children fed during the pandemic.
Ohio students who normally receive free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program will continue receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) payments through the end of the school year, ODJFS announced Thursday.
This program is for students in remote and hybrid learning models, according to a press release.
“Because accessing nutritious food is critical during the pandemic, we are thrilled to help Ohio families alleviate a major source of stress during these unprecedented times,” ODJFS Director Kimberly Henderson said in a press release.
P-EBT benefits can be added to the existing Ohio Direction cards of families that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, according to a release.
If a family in need does not have SNAP, a P-EBT card will be sent to them. No application is needed.
Nearly 900,000 children received a portion of $260 million in P-EBT funding in spring of 2020. In the fall of 2020, 510,000 children received a portion of $59 million in P-EBT funding, according to a press release.
Apply for SNAP benefits here.
