Former Bedford school teacher convicted of sexual battery involving student sentenced to prison time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Bedford High School teacher convicted of two counts of sexual battery was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
A Cuyahoga County judge sentenced Laura Dunker to two years in prison for each charge, bringing the total to four years. However, the sentence will be served concurrently.
That means Dunker will serve out her sentences at the same time and remain locked up for two years overall.
Dunker was initially indicted on six counts of sexual battery in Dec. 2019 for having sex with two male students, according to Bedford police, but later pleaded guilty to only two of the crimes.
She resigned from her position with the Bedford School District in December 2019.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.