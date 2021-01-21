Gov. DeWine said Ohio’s curfew to curb COVID-19 spread will be extended again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that the overnight curfew introduced in an effort to limit person-to-person contacts will be extended again.
The governor did not give confirm how long the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, which is currently in effect until Jan. 23, will be extended.
Gov. DeWine said it’s necessary to extend the curfew again because of the consistent daily COVID-19 cases and deaths data.
One alternative to the curfew extension would be to push back the start time to 11 p.m., Gov. DeWine suggested, but he has not officially announced details to the latest amendment.
The initial three-week curfew was first implemented by Gov. DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud on Nov. 17 through Dec. 10.
Retail stores are ordered to close under the curfew, while restaurants could stay open after 10 p.m. for delivery and takeout services only.
Unnecessary and non-essential travel is prohibited.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.