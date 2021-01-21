Ohio reports single-day spike of 109 COVID-19 deaths and 7,271 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health reported 10,518 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 849,704 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a briefing on Thursday where he provided an update to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
The 24-hour increase of 7,271 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 109 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 103,306 total cases and 116 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 44,315 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 6,465 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
