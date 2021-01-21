2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Warrant issued for man accused of stabbing Broadview Heights officer after he fails to show up for court

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man accused of stabbing a Broadview Heights police officer in the face and head was scheduled to start Monday, Jan. 31; however, Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Michael Stout is currently missing.

A warrant was issued for Stout’s arrest on Jan. 4, after he failed to show up in court for a pre-trial hearing.

Michael Stout mugshot
Michael Stout mugshot(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)

Stout, 31, is charged with felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms, resisting arrest and obstructing official business for the Jan. 13, 2021 attack on I-77 after a traffic stop.

Stout was first tased, but police said when that was ineffective, the officers shot him.

Officer Ryan Tieber, a 20 year veteran of the force, has recovered from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

Elyria police arrest 3 armed carjacking suspects
(Source: WOIO)
Man shot during Cleveland eviction dies
28-year-old woman injured in house fire in Elyria
28-year-old woman injured in house fire in Elyria
Man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
Man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood