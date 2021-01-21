Warrant issued for man accused of stabbing Broadview Heights officer after he fails to show up for court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man accused of stabbing a Broadview Heights police officer in the face and head was scheduled to start Monday, Jan. 31; however, Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Michael Stout is currently missing.

A warrant was issued for Stout’s arrest on Jan. 4, after he failed to show up in court for a pre-trial hearing.

Michael Stout mugshot (Campbell County Sheriff's Office)

Stout, 31, is charged with felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms, resisting arrest and obstructing official business for the Jan. 13, 2021 attack on I-77 after a traffic stop.

Stout was first tased, but police said when that was ineffective, the officers shot him.

Officer Ryan Tieber, a 20 year veteran of the force, has recovered from his injuries.

