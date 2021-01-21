North Olmsted police identify hit and run driver who struck 70-year-old man, charges pending

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A hit and run driver who seriously injured a 70-year-old man, was identified and interviewed by North Olmsted police, according to officers.
Richard Ruscin, 70, was hit head-on by the driver of a red Hummer around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.
North Olmsted police said Ruscin was inside his Clague Road home when a car hit a telephone pole.
Ruscin ran outside and while he was helping the first driver, he was struck by the Hummer.
The driver of the Hummer then fled the scene, said police.
Paramedics rushed Ruscin to Fairview Hospital and started blood transfusions because he was bleeding internally.
He was eventually transferred to MetroHealth Hospital.
Family members told 19 News Ruscin suffered a broken femur, pelvis and sternum and will spend about eight-10 weeks in the hospital.
According to police, the driver is a 37-year-old Brook Park man and his Hummer shows damage to the front passenger side.
Police added charges are expected in the near future.
