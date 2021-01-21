Northeast Ohio weather: Lake effect snow develops overnight, continues through Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wasn’t it a gorgeous day today?
(Especially for January!)
I hope that you had an opportunity to enjoy it.
Clouds will build back in overnight, and temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 20s by tomorrow morning.
It will also be quite blustery tonight, with winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph, gusting upwards of 20 to 25 mph.
Lake effect snow showers will begin to develop after midnight.
Lake effect snow showers and squalls will continue through the day Friday.
Where squalls set up, a dusting to one inch of snow will occur.
However, in the Primary Snow Belt, we’re expecting one to four inches of new snow.
Friday will also be quite cold, with temperatures only topping out in the 20s.
With the breeze factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the teens all day.
A large area of high pressure will build into our area on Saturday, keeping things nice and dry for the weekend.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.