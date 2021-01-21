ODOT puts brakes on some new projects with gas tax revenue down due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio has seen a decrease in traffic on the roads due to the pandemic
“Fewer people driving means fewer gallons of gasoline pumped into their vehicles, which means fewer dollars invested in ODOT,” says ODOT press secretary Matt Bruning. “That is the chief funding mechanism for ODOT; that motor fuel tax. It’s a user fee.”
Bruning says about 98% of the department’s $3 billion-a-year budget comes from Ohio and federal taxes on gasoline.
But Bruning says ODOT has not cut essential services due, in large part, to a 10.5-cent gas tax increase in 2019, from 28 cents to 38.5 cents.
“We have still been able to maintain the roads. We’ve still been able to plow the snow. We’ve still been able to do all of those things that people rely on ODOT to do by and large,” says Bruning. “Really, the only place we’ve made any adjustments is on major new projects.”
ODOT has delayed projects in Columbus and Cincinnati, but has not cut any money to safety initiatives. And ODOT also committed to $100 million of cost savings over four years with changes like replacing rock salt with cheaper brine for the roads.
“And we’re about 40% of the way to the goal of $100 million in savings.”
Bruning expects traffic volume to rebound, but no one knows when they’ll return to pre-pandemic levels.
“This 15% less traffic than the previous year, how long is that going to last? Is that a result of people telecommuting? Will those jobs always telecommute from this point forward? We just don’t know,” says Bruning. “But given all the circumstances, ODOT finds itself in a pretty good spot.”
ODOT will reveal more of its future plans when it submits a two-year budget to the governor, which needs to be approved by April 30 and will take effect July 1.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.