Ohio snowbirds find it difficult to get vaccine due to ‘vaccine tourism’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They are flying in from other countries including Brazil, Argentina, and Venezuela and travelling from other states to Florida. They’re not just coming for for the warm temperatures and sandy beaches, but also for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Some countries do not have the vaccine available and that has led to an influx of travelers to the United States, particularly Florida, looking for the vaccine, according to Jay Wolfson, a public health attorney and a dean at the University of South Florida Medical School.
Some states, including Ohio, have not yet made the vaccine available to everyone over the age of 65, but Florida has. That has led to domestic travel to Florida in search of the elusive vaccine, he said.
Some Floridians are unhappy that the fact that 4% of the vaccine that has been administered in the state has gone to people with no connection to the state.
Betty Tulino is from Mentor, a snowbird, who recently flew back home to see family, and as a part time Florida resident she is entitled to register and receive the vaccine in Florida.
But she can’t get it.
“My friend and I tried from 9 a.m. when they opened the phone lines and right away it was jammed up,” she said, “Fifty thousand people, they said, called in.”
Wolfson says this as an unfortunate bump in the road that he believes could have been avoided with better communication.
“The federal government has not established a uniform policy for dispensing [the vaccine] and sending it out,” he said. “And the state hasn’t had a uniform, clearly articulated policy, for informing people how we’re going to do this.”
Wolfson is confident that this is a bump in the road that will be handled and smoothed out as the process plays out.
But for now people like Betty Tulino are left waiting.
“I don’t know how they’re getting it,” she said. “I don’t know how.”
“She has a right to be angry. We all do,” said Wolfston. “You have people in Florida sitting in lawn chairs outside health departments at 2 in the morning because they were told there were vaccine’s on a first come first serve.”
