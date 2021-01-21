Ohio troopers seize $1 million worth of marijuana during traffic stop in Summit County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confiscated a massive amount of marijuana during a traffic stop in Summit County.
A marked lanes violation observed by troopers allowed them to stop a Penske rental truck registered out of Virginia and driven by a Colorado woman that was traveling on the Ohio Turnpike on the afternoon of Jan. 19.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the truck, which prompted a probable cause search.
During the search, troopers found two large shipping crates containing 27 cardboard boxes filled with vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana.
The marijuana totaled approximately 750 pounds and is estimated to value around $1 million.
The female driver of the truck was booked at the Summit County Jail on possession and trafficking of drug charges. She faces up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.
