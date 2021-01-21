Car vs. Semi: 2 killed in overnight crash on I-71 near I-480

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people died due to injuries suffered in an early Wednesday morning car accident, Cleveland EMS told 19 News.
The 2-vehicle crash occurred just after midnight on I-71 near I-480 in Cleveland.
A 67-year-old man driving a semi-truck pulled alongside I-71 after the semi’s front-left tire went flat, Cleveland Police said.
Police said the semi, which was hauling a trailer, was pulled into the left shoulder and left lane, and orange triangle warning placards were placed behind the trailer.
Hazard lights were also flashing on both the semi and trailer, according to an official statement.
A 46-year-old man driving a VW Jetta struck the right rear corner of the semi-truck, police said.
The Jetta’s passenger, a 34-year-old man, flew from the vehicle and onto the highway pavement, according to a statement.
The Jetta’s driver, John Martin Andrews, of Wooster, was pronounced dead on scene.
The Jetta’s passenger, Jonathan Carl McCoy, of West Salem, was pronounced dead on scene.
EMS said two others refused care and transport.
Nearby lanes were closed as crews cleared the scene, but are now open.
19 News saw the Accident Investigation Unit on scene.
The accident remains under investigation.
