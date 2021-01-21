Police: Man arrested with 2 loaded guns after breaking into vacant Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man is behind bars after Akron police found him two loaded guns, police said.
Officers responded to a burglary in progress and found Wesley Kasicki on the property, according to a release.
Officers searched Kasicki and found two guns, one with a 30 round extended magazine, police said.
Police said the crime occurred around 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday at a vacant home in the 700 block of Florida Avenue.
Investigation revealed that Kasicki used a drill to remove a board meant to secure the property, according to a release.
He was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, carrying concealed weapon, having weapons under disability and criminal tools, as well as other related offenses.
Kasicki is currently in the Summit County Jail, police said.
