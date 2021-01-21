Warrant issued for Cleveland mayor’s grandson after prosecutor files domestic violence charge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warrant has been issued for Frank Q. Jackson, grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, according to Municipal Court records.
The younger Jackson has been charged Wednesday with domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The charges stem from a domestic disturbance incident on Dec. 18, 2020 shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to a Cleveland police incident report.
The victim told police Jackson struck her in the head or face two or three times, the report said. The altercation occurred, she told police, after she asked Jackson to get her a diaper so she could change their child.
Jackson told authorities the two argued because the victim was upset he did not have the money for her to get her nails done, the report said. He told officers the argument did not turn physical.
The victim did not want to press charges but wanted the attack documented, according to the incident report.
The City of Cleveland said the domestic disturbance was brought to the city prosecutor’s office’s attention on Dec. 21.
“The City of Cleveland Law Department is in the process of obtaining a special prosecutor to further review this matter,” the city said in a statement. “It is that prosecutor, without any involvement from the City of Cleveland Prosecutor’s Office or Law Department, who will make all decisions related to the police report.”
In 2020, Frank Q. Jackson was sentenced to 18 months probation and given a 90 day suspended jail sentence after assaulting an 18-year-old woman in June of the previous year.
Cleveland police said that during that incident, Jackson beat the woman with a trailer hitch, choked her, punched her several times, and pulled her across a lawn by the hair on E. 49th Street.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.