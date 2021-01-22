Be mindful of snowfall, below freezing temps during Friday travel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cooler temperatures are creeping into Northeast Ohio.
We will near 20 degrees Friday afternoon, but wind chills will be in the teens.
Lake effect snow will bring varying amounts of accumulation.
Some may receive a trace, but Jeff said those in the snowbelt could see 6 inches.
There are no slowdowns this morning, but Jamie said traffic is picking up.
ODOT may decrease posted speed limits when road conditions are poor, Jamie said.
Jamie will provide an update on Saturday RTA changes.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.