Cleveland VA administers 7,500 vaccine doses to vets and workers; thousands to still to go

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center is continuing the huge undertaking of vaccinating thousands of veterans in Northeast Ohio. Many of them have medical conditions that put them at high risk for the virus.
19 News found the VA is calling about 5,000 vets a day to sign them up.
The first COVID-19 vaccine shipment came through in mid-December.
Since then, the Cleveland VA has given about 7,500 doses out so far to veterans and health care workers.
They’re basing priority groups off of CDC guidelines.
“It’s very important. We’ve got about 112,000 veterans in Northeast Ohio,” said Brett Carroll, vaccine coordinator with the Cleveland VA. “A lot of those are in high risk groups, over the age of 65 with a lot of medical conditions throughout the population.”
He said the vaccine will save lives.
Right now they’re vaccinating vets over the age of 75 and some with high risk conditions.
“There’s been challenges along the way, but we’ve got a great team,” said Carroll. The “multidisciplinary team here that has really put a lot of effort behind this, and we’ve been able to quickly get past any hurdles we’ve faced so far.”
If you’re a vet registered with the Cleveland VA you can expect a phone call. You don’t have to set anything up yourself.
“For anyone that is wondering when they’re going to get the call just know that we’re working through our priority groups and our team is reaching out directly to them,” Carroll said.
Vets can get their shots at VA clinics in Cleveland and Akron.
Carroll says they hope to get 1,000 veterans in for vaccines a day by February 1.
They plan to open up more community sites down the line.
“We’re getting this out to our folks as fast as we possibly can. We will definitely reach out to you from our team and get you guys scheduled as soon as possible,” he said.
Right now you can expect a call if you’re a veteran 75 years old and older or if you fall into one of the high risk categories.
The Cleveland VA hopes to move on to vets over the age of 65 in the next week or two.
