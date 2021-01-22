Covid-19 Vaccine Education Resources

Covid-19 Vaccine Education Resources
NEO Covid Vaccine Info (Source: woio)
By 19 News Digital Team | January 22, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 1:33 PM

Questions and Answers from the Ohio Department of Health

Information from the Ohio Department of Health website to help educate patients on the COVID-19 vaccine, its benefits, vaccine safety, who gets vaccinated first, and other information important to patients.

CDC Resources

Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website to help educate patients on the COVID-19 vaccine, its benefits, vaccine safety, who gets vaccinated first, and other information important to patients.

Cleveland Clinic Resources

Vaccine Fact Sheets

FDA Resources

The FDA has regulatory processes in place to facilitate the development of COVID-19 vaccines that meet the FDA’s rigorous scientific standards.