Cuyahoga County launches call line to help with COVID-19 testing, vaccine appointments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County’s top health leaders, including Executive Armond Budish and Commissioner Terry Allan, held a briefing on Friday afternoon regarding the region’s progress in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ohio’s vaccination rollout has been a challenging time all around. Local health departments are trying to manage their dwindling supply of vaccines and now seniors who are eligible are trying to figure out how they can make an appointment.
“We know that this whole process is frustrating and it’s confusing and we’re working to make this simple as we possibly can,” said Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County Executive.
Cuyahoga County is partnering with United Way to offer a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination hotline.
“The really important thing about the 211 system is that you’ll have a warm voice and a warm body who can answer your questions,” Budish explained.
Starting January 25th, you can call 211 Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. The operators won’t be able to make appointments for you, but they will either put you on the county’s waitlist or direct you to the closest hospital or pharmacy in your area that may have the vaccine.
“The county board of health has a good website but unfortunately a lot of people out there especially because we’re dealing with seniors now are not as adept at using websites,” said Budish. “There’s probably 25 or 30% of people in Cuyahoga county that don’t even have internet access.”
The county, like the rest of Ohio, was supposed to start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who are 80 years or older on Jan. 19, but the health agency was unable to do so for large groups of eligible people because of a shortage of doses received.
“If you don’t have a hospital provider, then you’ll be directed to an appropriate family qualified health clinic, your primary care doctor, or the nearest and most appropriate pharmacy or other location where the vaccine is available,” Budish said.
Approximately 90 different providers in Cuyahoga County will be able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The idea is for people to get vaccines near them instead of having to go to one centralized location,” Budish added.
Based on what a lot of local hospitals have been seeing 80% of people 80 years old and up do a lot better with a phone call than trying to use the web to sign up for the vaccine, so the hope is this 211 line will make it easier for those seniors.
